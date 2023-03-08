The MWC conference champion will be decided on Wednesday when the No. 1 seed UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the No. 2 Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) play at 10:00 PM.

UNLV Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

UNLV vs. Wyoming Scoring Comparison

The Cowgirls' 65.8 points per game are only 3.3 more points than the 62.5 the Lady Rebels give up to opponents.

Wyoming has put together a 16-4 record in games it scores more than 62.5 points.

UNLV's record is 18-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.8 points.

The 77.4 points per game the Lady Rebels record are 19.0 more points than the Cowgirls give up (58.4).

UNLV has a 28-2 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

When Wyoming gives up fewer than 77.4 points, it is 20-9.

UNLV Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 2/28/2023 @ Nevada W 71-66 Lawlor Events Center 3/6/2023 Nevada W 84-47 Thomas & Mack Center 3/7/2023 San Diego State W 71-68 Thomas & Mack Center 3/8/2023 Wyoming - Thomas & Mack Center

Wyoming Schedule