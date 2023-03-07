Grizzlies vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 7
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (38-25) hit the court against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-34) as only 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, March 7, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Grizzlies vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Grizzlies 116 - Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 1.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (224)
- The Lakers have put together a 31-32-2 ATS record this season compared to the 30-30-3 mark of the Grizzlies.
- Memphis covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 52.1% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (45.7%).
- Memphis and its opponents have exceeded the point total 42.9% of the time this season (27 out of 63). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (32 out of 65).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Grizzlies are 37-12, a better record than the Lakers have recorded (20-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Grizzlies Performance Insights
- So far this year, Memphis is scoring 115.8 points per game (ninth-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112 points per contest (sixth-ranked).
- This year, the Grizzlies rank 12th in the league in assists, putting up 25.3 per game.
- With 11.4 three-pointers per game, the Grizzlies rank 20th in the NBA. They have a 34.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranks 24th in the league.
- In terms of shot breakdown, Memphis has taken 64.2% two-pointers (accounting for 73.6% of the team's baskets) and 35.8% three-pointers (26.4%).
