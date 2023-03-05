How to Watch the Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The ACC conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (23-10) play at 1:00 PM.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies give up to opponents.
- When Louisville gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 19-6.
- When it scores more than 56.7 points, Louisville is 21-6.
- The 72.4 points per game the Hokies put up are 9.5 more points than the Cardinals allow (62.9).
- Virginia Tech has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
- Virginia Tech is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
- The Hokies are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.5%).
- The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-48
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|W 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/5/2023
|Virginia Tech
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
