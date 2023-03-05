The ACC conference champion will be decided on Sunday when the No. 3 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (26-4) and the No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (23-10) play at 1:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 72.9 points per game are 16.2 more points than the 56.7 the Hokies give up to opponents.
  • When Louisville gives up fewer than 72.4 points, it is 19-6.
  • When it scores more than 56.7 points, Louisville is 21-6.
  • The 72.4 points per game the Hokies put up are 9.5 more points than the Cardinals allow (62.9).
  • Virginia Tech has a 21-1 record when putting up more than 62.9 points.
  • Virginia Tech is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 72.9 points.
  • The Hokies are making 45.2% of their shots from the field, 5.7% higher than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.5%).
  • The Cardinals' 45.1 shooting percentage from the field is only 7.0 higher than the Hokies have conceded.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Notre Dame L 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 Wake Forest W 74-48 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Notre Dame W 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/5/2023 Virginia Tech - Greensboro Coliseum

