Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - ASUN Tournament
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's contest between the Austin Peay Governors (16-11) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (18-13) at Winfield Dunn Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Austin Peay securing the victory. Game time is at 4:00 PM on March 5.
The Colonels are coming off of an 83-71 victory against North Florida in their last game on Wednesday.
Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center in Clarksville, Tennessee
Eastern Kentucky vs. Austin Peay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Austin Peay 68, Eastern Kentucky 63
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Colonels defeated the No. 203-ranked (according to our computer rankings) North Alabama Lions, 76-63, on February 16, which goes down as their signature win of the season.
- Eastern Kentucky has 14 wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in Division 1.
Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 64-58 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 204) on February 11
- 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 211) on January 2
- 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 11
- 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 242) on January 23
- 83-70 on the road over Stetson (No. 265) on January 28
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels put up 77.1 points per game (21st in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (302nd in college basketball). They have a +237 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 7.7 points per game.
- In conference play, Eastern Kentucky is putting up fewer points (75.0 per game) than it is overall (77.1) in 2022-23.
- At home the Colonels are scoring 82.1 points per game, 9.5 more than they are averaging on the road (72.6).
- In 2022-23 Eastern Kentucky is giving up 11.3 fewer points per game at home (64.1) than on the road (75.4).
- While the Colonels are putting up 77.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 75.3 points per contest.
