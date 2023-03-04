Saturday's contest between the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (16-12) and the North Texas Lady Eagles (11-18) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Western Kentucky squad coming out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 4.

The Lady Toppers enter this matchup following a 62-59 victory over UTEP on Thursday.

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky

Western Kentucky vs. North Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Kentucky 71, North Texas 63

Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On December 29 against the Rice Owls, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 84) in our computer rankings, the Lady Toppers registered their signature win of the season, a 79-74 victory on the road.

The Lady Toppers have eight wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 19th-most in the nation.

Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

62-59 at home over UTEP (No. 114) on March 2

77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 114) on February 4

66-55 at home over Louisiana Tech (No. 119) on January 19

48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 152) on December 11

77-69 at home over UTSA (No. 168) on January 7

Western Kentucky Performance Insights