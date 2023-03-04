Southern Illinois vs. Drake Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 8:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest between the Drake Bulldogs (18-9) and Southern Illinois Salukis (11-17) squaring off at Knapp Center has a projected final score of 83-63 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Drake, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 3:00 PM ET on March 4.
The Salukis head into this matchup following an 85-76 loss to Northern Iowa on Thursday.
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
Southern Illinois vs. Drake Score Prediction
- Prediction: Drake 83, Southern Illinois 63
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
- Southern Illinois has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (eight).
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 197) on November 26
- 79-64 at home over Indiana State (No. 228) on February 23
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 228) on December 31
- 105-59 at home over Evansville (No. 267) on February 25
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 267) on December 29
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis have a -21 scoring differential, putting up 73.6 points per game (45th in college basketball) and giving up 74.4 (351st in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Southern Illinois has averaged 72.7 points per game in MVC action, and 73.6 overall.
- The Salukis are scoring more points at home (77.7 per game) than on the road (69.2).
- At home Southern Illinois is allowing 73.0 points per game, 3.3 fewer points than it is on the road (76.3).
- While the Salukis are posting 73.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, amassing 77.8 a contest.
