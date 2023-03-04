The Louisville Cardinals (4-26, 2-17 ACC) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when visiting the Virginia Cavaliers (22-6, 14-5 ACC) on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at John Paul Jones Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Virginia vs. Louisville matchup.

Louisville vs. Virginia Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia

ESPN2

Louisville vs. Virginia Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Louisville vs. Virginia Betting Trends

Louisville has put together a 12-18-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Cardinals have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread both times.

Virginia has put together a 10-16-1 ATS record so far this year.

In the Cavaliers' 27 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 13 times.

Louisville Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +60000

+60000 Louisville is 101st in college basketball in terms of national championship odds (+60000). However, our computer rankings are significantly less optimistic, ranking the team 279th, a difference of 178 spots.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Cardinals have experienced the second-biggest change this season, falling from +10000 at the beginning to +60000.

With odds of +60000, Louisville has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

