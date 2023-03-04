How to Watch the Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the ACC Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) will head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals score 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.6).
- Louisville is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
- Louisville has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- The 76.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 12.4 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.7).
- When Notre Dame puts up more than 63.7 points, it is 22-2.
- Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
- The Cardinals shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|L 68-65
|KFC Yum! Center
|3/3/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-48
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
