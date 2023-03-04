The No. 1 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) will head into the ACC Tournament against the No. 4 seed Louisville Cardinals (22-10) on Saturday at Greensboro Coliseum, tipping off at 12:00 PM.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 14.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.6).
  • Louisville is 20-6 when allowing fewer than 76.1 points.
  • Louisville has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • The 76.1 points per game the Fighting Irish average are 12.4 more points than the Cardinals allow (63.7).
  • When Notre Dame puts up more than 63.7 points, it is 22-2.
  • Notre Dame is 22-3 when it gives up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.5% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.3% from the field, 9.3% higher than the Fighting Irish concede.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) W 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Notre Dame L 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 Wake Forest W 74-48 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Notre Dame - Greensboro Coliseum

