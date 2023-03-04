Saturday's contest at Greensboro Coliseum has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (25-4) taking on the Louisville Cardinals (22-10) at 12:00 PM ET on March 4. Our computer prediction projects a 72-63 victory for Notre Dame, who are favored by our model.

The Cardinals' most recent contest on Friday ended in a 74-48 win over Wake Forest.

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game Info

  • When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Louisville 63

Louisville Schedule Analysis

  • The Cardinals' best win of the season came in a 71-63 victory against the No. 12 Texas Longhorns on November 20.
  • The Cardinals have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six), but also have tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).
  • Louisville has eight wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the eighth-most in the country.
  • Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Fighting Irish are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 38th-most wins.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 18/AP Poll)) on February 5
  • 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 26) on January 15
  • 71-57 at home over Miami (FL) (No. 52) on February 23
  • 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 59) on January 29
  • 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 59) on December 29

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Louisville Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.5 points per game (posting 73.2 points per game, 48th in college basketball, and conceding 63.7 per outing, 159th in college basketball) and have a +306 scoring differential.
  • Louisville scores fewer points in conference play (69.9 per game) than overall (73.2).
  • In 2022-23 the Cardinals are scoring 6.1 more points per game at home (77.2) than on the road (71.1).
  • Louisville allows 62.4 points per game at home, and 64.9 on the road.
  • Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are putting up 69 points per contest, compared to their season average of 73.2.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.