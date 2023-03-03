The Wake Forest Demon Deacons' (16-15) ACC schedule includes Friday's game against the Louisville Cardinals (21-10) at Greensboro Coliseum. It begins at 11:00 AM ET on ACC Network.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons score just 4.5 fewer points per game (59.7) than the Cardinals allow their opponents to score (64.2).
  • Wake Forest is 14-13 when giving up fewer than 73.2 points.
  • Wake Forest is 8-0 when it scores more than 64.2 points.
  • The Cardinals record 13.8 more points per game (73.2) than the Demon Deacons give up (59.4).
  • Louisville has a 21-5 record when scoring more than 59.4 points.
  • Louisville has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 59.7 points.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.4% from the field, 4% higher than the Demon Deacons allow defensively.
  • The Demon Deacons shoot 35.4% from the field, 4.6% lower than the Cardinals concede.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/19/2023 @ Boston College W 62-52 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) W 71-57 KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Notre Dame L 68-65 KFC Yum! Center
3/3/2023 Wake Forest - Greensboro Coliseum

