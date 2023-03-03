The Kentucky Wildcats' (12-18) SEC schedule includes Friday's game against the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. It starts at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kentucky vs. Tennessee Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up only 1.3 more points per game (67.7) than the Lady Volunteers give up (66.4).
  • Kentucky has an 8-12 record when allowing fewer than 77.2 points.
  • Kentucky has put together a 9-7 record in games it scores more than 66.4 points.
  • The 77.2 points per game the Lady Volunteers average are 8.7 more points than the Wildcats give up (68.5).
  • When Tennessee scores more than 68.5 points, it is 17-4.
  • Tennessee's record is 16-1 when it gives up fewer than 67.7 points.
  • The Lady Volunteers shoot 43.0% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Wildcats concede defensively.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/26/2023 Tennessee L 83-63 Memorial Coliseum
3/1/2023 Florida W 72-57 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/2/2023 Alabama W 71-58 Bon Secours Wellness Arena
3/3/2023 Tennessee - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

