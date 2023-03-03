Kentucky vs. Tennessee Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Friday's contest between the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (21-10) and the Kentucky Wildcats (12-18) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-62 and heavily favors Tennessee to take home the win. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 3.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 71-58 victory over Alabama in their last game on Thursday.
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Game Info
- When: Friday, March 3, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Tennessee Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee 78, Kentucky 62
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season on March 2, the Wildcats defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, a top 50 team (No. 43) in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-58.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 1-9 (.100%) -- tied for the 27th-most losses.
- Kentucky has seven losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Lady Volunteers are 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 85th-most victories.
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 77-54 at home over Missouri (No. 71) on January 29
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 104) on January 15
- 72-57 over Florida (No. 104) on March 1
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 131) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 211) on November 13
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats put up 67.7 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 68.5 per contest (282nd in college basketball). They have a -24 scoring differential.
- In 2022-23, Kentucky has scored 63.1 points per game in SEC play, and 67.7 overall.
- In 2022-23 the Wildcats are averaging 1.6 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than away (68.1).
- At home Kentucky is allowing 66.8 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than it is on the road (75.3).
- The Wildcats are averaging 63.3 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.4 fewer points than their average for the season (67.7).
