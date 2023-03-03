Friday's 10:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (44-19) and the Memphis Grizzlies (38-23) at Ball Arena features the Nuggets' Nikola Jokic and the Grizzlies' Ja Morant as players to watch.

How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Friday, March 3

Friday, March 3 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Grizzlies' Last Game

On Wednesday, in their last game, the Grizzlies beat the Rockets 113-99. With 30 points, Desmond Bane was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 30 9 6 0 1 6 Ja Morant 20 7 7 2 0 1 Jaren Jackson Jr. 17 4 0 0 5 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Jaren Jackson Jr. is posting a team-best 6.6 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 16.7 points and 0.8 assists, making 49.3% of his shots from the field and 34.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.

The Grizzlies receive 21.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Bane.

The Grizzlies get 14.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game from Dillon Brooks.

Tyus Jones gives the Grizzlies 9.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Ja Morant 23.2 6.4 6.6 1.4 0.1 1.0 Desmond Bane 21.1 5.6 4.1 1.6 0.7 3.0 Jaren Jackson Jr. 15.6 5.6 0.6 1.2 3.1 1.4 Xavier Tillman 8.4 6.1 2.3 0.8 0.9 0.0 Brandon Clarke 8.7 6.1 1.8 0.5 0.5 0.0

