Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14) versus the Morehead State Eagles (11-19) at Ford Center should be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 69-57 in favor of Southeast Missouri State, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.
The Redhawks head into this matchup on the heels of an 88-72 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Saturday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Southeast Missouri State vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 57
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks took down the Eastern Illinois Panthers in a 62-57 win on February 16. It was their signature victory of the season.
- Southeast Missouri State has tied for the 46th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (12).
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 195) on December 20
- 56-54 at home over UT Martin (No. 216) on January 19
- 63-59 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on February 18
- 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 309) on December 7
- 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on February 9
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks have been outscored by 2.6 points per game (scoring 62.0 points per game to rank 247th in college basketball while allowing 64.6 per contest to rank 185th in college basketball) and have a -76 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively, Southeast Missouri State is scoring 65.4 points per game this season in conference games. As a comparison, its overall average (62.0 points per game) is 3.4 PPG lower.
- At home, the Redhawks are putting up 1.6 more points per game (63.2) than they are in road games (61.6).
- Southeast Missouri State allows 57.3 points per game in home games this year, compared to 71.8 when playing on the road.
- On offense, the Redhawks have increased their production slightly over their last 10 games, scoring 67.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.0 they've put up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.