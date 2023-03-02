Thursday's contest between the Murray State Racers (13-14) and Valparaiso Beacons (7-20) matching up at Athletics-Recreation Center has a projected final score of 71-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Murray State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Racers enter this matchup after a 76-48 loss to Northern Iowa on Saturday.

Murray State vs. Valparaiso Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Athletics-Recreation Center in Valparaiso, Indiana

Murray State vs. Valparaiso Score Prediction

Prediction: Murray State 71, Valparaiso 62

Murray State Schedule Analysis

Against the Belmont Bruins, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Racers secured their signature win of the season on January 11, a 64-46 home victory.

Murray State 2022-23 Best Wins

51-44 on the road over Kentucky (No. 118) on December 16

59-56 at home over Chattanooga (No. 186) on November 19

83-69 on the road over Southern Illinois (No. 187) on February 19

68-55 at home over UIC (No. 196) on December 30

71-52 on the road over UT Martin (No. 216) on November 30

Murray State Performance Insights