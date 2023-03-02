Thursday's contest between the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-14) and Morehead State Eagles (11-19) matching up at Ford Center has a projected final score of 69-57 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Southeast Missouri State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on March 2.

The Eagles' most recent outing on Wednesday ended in a 70-68 victory over UT Martin.

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Game Info

When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State 69, Morehead State 57

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on February 2.

Morehead State has nine losses to Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 37th-most in the country.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

70-68 over UT Martin (No. 216) on March 1

64-61 at home over Southern Indiana (No. 276) on January 5

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 294) on December 4

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 311) on December 29

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 313) on January 28

Morehead State Performance Insights