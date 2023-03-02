How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) will attempt to stop a three-game losing skid when hosting the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, March 2, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The game airs on SEC Network.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
Kentucky vs. Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 8.2 more points per game (67.6) than the Crimson Tide allow (59.4).
- When Kentucky gives up fewer than 70.3 points, it is 6-5.
- Kentucky is 10-12 when it scores more than 59.4 points.
- The 70.3 points per game the Crimson Tide put up are only 1.5 more points than the Wildcats allow (68.8).
- When Alabama totals more than 68.8 points, it is 13-3.
- Alabama has an 18-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
- This year the Crimson Tide are shooting 41.1% from the field, 3.5% lower than the Wildcats give up.
- The Wildcats' 37.8 shooting percentage is 7.7 lower than the Crimson Tide have given up.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|L 74-67
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|Tennessee
|L 83-63
|Memorial Coliseum
|3/1/2023
|Florida
|W 72-57
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|3/2/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
