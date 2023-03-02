Kentucky vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - SEC Tournament
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 1:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest features the Alabama Crimson Tide (20-9) and the Kentucky Wildcats (11-18) matching up at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 74-59 victory for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:30 PM ET on March 2.
In their last outing on Wednesday, the Wildcats claimed a 72-57 victory over Florida.
Kentucky vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network
Kentucky vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 74, Kentucky 59
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature win of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 69), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats captured the 77-54 home win on January 29.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Wildcats are 0-10 (.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most losses.
- Kentucky has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (six).
- The Crimson Tide have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation based on the RPI (nine).
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-57 over Florida (No. 104) on March 1
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 104) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 132) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 210) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 238) on November 23
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats' -37 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.6 points per game (134th in college basketball) while allowing 68.8 per outing (289th in college basketball).
- Kentucky scores fewer points in conference action (63.1 per game) than overall (67.6).
- The Wildcats score 66.5 points per game at home, and 68.1 on the road.
- At home, Kentucky concedes 66.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 75.3.
- While the Wildcats are posting 67.6 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that over their previous 10 games, amassing 63 points per contest.
