Xavier Tillman and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 28, Tillman produced 18 points, 11 rebounds and two steals in a 121-109 win versus the Lakers.

In this piece we'll break down Tillman's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Xavier Tillman Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 5.7 8.4 Rebounds 7.5 4.3 6.6 Assists -- 1.2 2.5 PRA 18.5 11.2 17.5 PR 16.5 10 15



Xavier Tillman Insights vs. the Rockets

Tillman has taken 4.0 shots per game this season and made 2.4 per game, which account for 3.0% and 3.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

Tillman's Grizzlies average 104.7 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Rockets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 103.3 possessions per contest.

The Rockets are the 28th-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 118.6 points per game.

The Rockets are the third-ranked team in the league, allowing 41.7 rebounds per game.

The Rockets give up 25.9 assists per contest, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Xavier Tillman vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/21/2022 7 0 2 0 0 0 0

