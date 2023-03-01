Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-19) at Ford Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.

These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Skyhawks defeated the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday.

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

The Skyhawks beat the No. 119-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-54, on December 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Skyhawks have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on December 14

77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 254) on January 5

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on November 23

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on November 14

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on February 6

UT Martin Performance Insights