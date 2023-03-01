UT Martin vs. Morehead State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - OVC Tournament
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 11:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (13-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-19) at Ford Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-56 in favor of UT Martin, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on March 1.
These two teams match up for the second straight game after the Skyhawks defeated the Eagles 74-60 on Saturday.
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana
UT Martin vs. Morehead State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 71, Morehead State 56
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- The Skyhawks beat the No. 119-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Vanderbilt Commodores, 66-54, on December 4, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Skyhawks have eight losses versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 216) on December 14
- 77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 254) on January 5
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 257) on November 23
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260) on November 14
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 266) on February 6
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks have a 0 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (202nd in college basketball) and allowing 64.1 (174th in college basketball).
- With 64.4 points per game in OVC action, UT Martin is tallying 0.3 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (64.1 PPG).
- Offensively, the Skyhawks have fared better when playing at home this year, averaging 66.4 points per game, compared to 62.4 per game when playing on the road.
- UT Martin cedes 63.9 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 64.3 when playing on the road.
- In their last 10 games, the Skyhawks have been scoring 69.4 points per game, an average that's a little higher than the 64.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
