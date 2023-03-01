The Kentucky Wildcats (10-18) aim to end a seven-game losing skid when visiting the Florida Gators (16-13) at 1:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Kentucky vs. Florida Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 67.4 points per game are just 1.4 fewer points than the 68.8 the Gators allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 6-5 when allowing fewer than 69.5 points.

Kentucky has put together a 9-5 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

The 69.5 points per game the Gators score are only 0.2 more points than the Wildcats allow (69.3).

Florida is 10-6 when scoring more than 69.3 points.

Florida has a 12-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.4 points.

The Gators are making 37.9% of their shots from the field, 9.2% lower than the Wildcats concede to opponents (47.1%).

The Wildcats' 36.7 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the Gators have given up.

Kentucky Schedule