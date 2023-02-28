Tyus Jones and his Memphis Grizzlies teammates match up versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 112-94 win over the Nuggets (his most recent game) Jones produced 17 points and five assists.

In this article we will break down Jones' prop bets, using stats to help you make good picks.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 9.8 6.0 Rebounds -- 2.2 1.9 Assists 3.5 4.6 3.7 PRA -- 16.6 11.6 PR -- 12 7.9 3PM 0.5 1.5 0.8



Tyus Jones Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Tyus Jones has made 3.7 shots per game, which accounts for 8.5% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 1.5 threes per game, or 12.9% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per game, while his Grizzlies rank 24th in possessions per game with 104.6.

The Lakers concede 117.9 points per contest, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers are ranked 27th in the league, allowing 45.7 rebounds per contest.

The Lakers give up 25.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Lakers have allowed 12.8 makes per contest, 21st in the NBA.

Tyus Jones vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 20 20 1 2 4 0 0

