Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jackson, in his previous game (February 25 win against the Nuggets) put up seven points.

With prop bets in place for Jackson, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 16.7 18.3 Rebounds 6.5 6.6 6.7 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA 23.5 24.2 25.7 PR 22.5 23.3 25 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.4



Jaren Jackson Jr. Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Jaren Jackson Jr. has made 5.9 shots from the floor per game, which adds up to 9.8% of his team's total makes.

He's taken 4.4 threes per game, or 9.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in possessions per game with 104.6. His opponents, the Lakers, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking third with 105.6 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Lakers have conceded 117.9 points per game, which is 24th-best in the NBA.

Giving up 45.7 rebounds per contest, the Lakers are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Lakers give up 25.8 assists per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

The Lakers allow 12.8 made 3-pointers per game, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/20/2023 33 12 6 0 1 4 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.