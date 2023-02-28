Blues vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 2:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
A pair of skidding squads square off when the Seattle Kraken (32-21-6) visit the St. Louis Blues (26-28-5) at Enterprise Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have lost three straight, and the Blues are on a five-game losing streak.
Blues vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-165)
|Blues (+140)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blues Betting Insights
- The Blues have been an underdog in 38 games this season, and won 15 (39.5%).
- St. Louis has entered 26 games this season as the underdog by +140 or more and is 10-16 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win by the Blues, based on the moneyline, is 41.7%.
- St. Louis has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 40 of 59 games this season.
Blues vs. Kraken Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|203 (8th)
|Goals
|177 (24th)
|186 (16th)
|Goals Allowed
|214 (27th)
|34 (22nd)
|Power Play Goals
|35 (20th)
|46 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|35 (12th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blues with DraftKings.
Blues Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, St. Louis has gone over the total three times.
- The Blues total over the last 10 games is 0.3 goals greater than the 6 total listed for this matchup.
- During their past 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are averaging 7.2 goals, 0.9 goals lower than their season-long per-game average.
- The Blues have scored 177 goals this season (3.0 per game) to rank 24th in the NHL.
- The Blues have conceded 214 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 27th.
- They have a -37 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.