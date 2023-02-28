The Seattle Kraken (32-21-6), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-5) -- who've lost five straight -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Blues vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/20/2022 Kraken Blues 5-2 SEA 10/19/2022 Kraken Blues 4-3 (F/OT) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues' total of 214 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.

The Blues have 177 goals this season (three per game), 24th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jordan Kyrou 56 25 29 54 39 39 45.5% Robert Thomas 56 13 36 49 33 51 54% Pavel Buchnevich 44 17 28 45 15 23 20% Brayden Schenn 59 16 27 43 39 24 48.6% Justin Faulk 59 8 22 30 44 39 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 186 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.

The Kraken's 203 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.

In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players