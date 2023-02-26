The Louisville Cardinals (21-9) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish's 76.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.

When it scores more than 64 points, Notre Dame is 21-2.

The Cardinals average 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.3).

Louisville has a 21-4 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.

Louisville has a 20-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.

The Cardinals are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (36%).

The Fighting Irish make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 6.7% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.

Louisville Schedule