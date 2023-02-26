How to Watch the Louisville vs. Notre Dame Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (21-9) welcome in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (23-4) after victories in three home games in a row. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison
- The Fighting Irish's 76.7 points per game are 12.7 more points than the 64 the Cardinals give up to opponents.
- When Notre Dame gives up fewer than 73.5 points, it is 21-3.
- When it scores more than 64 points, Notre Dame is 21-2.
- The Cardinals average 15.2 more points per game (73.5) than the Fighting Irish allow (58.3).
- Louisville has a 21-4 record when scoring more than 58.3 points.
- Louisville has a 20-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 76.7 points.
- The Cardinals are making 45.8% of their shots from the field, 9.8% higher than the Fighting Irish concede to opponents (36%).
- The Fighting Irish make 46.4% of their shots from the field, just 6.7% more than the Cardinals' defensive field-goal percentage.
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Boston College
|W 62-52
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 71-57
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.