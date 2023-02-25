Saturday's contest that pits the UT Martin Skyhawks (12-16) against the Morehead State Eagles (10-18) at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 66-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Skyhawks enter this contest on the heels of a 75-59 win over Tennessee State on Thursday.

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

UT Martin vs. Morehead State Score Prediction

Prediction: UT Martin 66, Morehead State 59

UT Martin Schedule Analysis

Against the Vanderbilt Commodores on December 4, the Skyhawks registered their signature win of the season, a 66-54 road victory.

UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins

67-61 on the road over South Dakota (No. 221) on December 14

81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 250) on November 23

80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on February 6

73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 258) on November 14

77-58 at home over Southeast Missouri State (No. 262) on January 5

UT Martin Performance Insights