The Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (15-15, 10-7 OVC) will aim to stop a three-game road slide when visiting the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-13, 8-9 OVC) on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Sam M. Vadalabene Center, airing at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: Sam M. Vadalabene Center in Edwardsville, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total SIU-Edwardsville Moneyline Southeast Missouri State Moneyline
BetMGM SIU-Edwardsville (-4.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings SIU-Edwardsville (-4) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico SIU-Edwardsville (-4.5) 153.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Southeast Missouri State vs. SIU-Edwardsville Betting Trends

  • Southeast Missouri State is 15-12-1 ATS this year.
  • The Redhawks have been an underdog by 4 points or more eight times this year, and covered the spread in five of those games.
  • SIU-Edwardsville has compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Cougars' 26 games have gone over the point total.

