Kentucky vs. Auburn: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - February 25
The Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on CBS.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup in this article.
Kentucky vs. Auburn Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
- How to Watch on TV: CBS
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kentucky Moneyline
|Auburn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kentucky (-4.5)
|142.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Kentucky (-4)
|141.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|Tipico
|Kentucky (-3.5)
|143.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Kentucky vs. Auburn Betting Trends
- Kentucky has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.
- In the Wildcats' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
- Auburn is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 16 out of the Tigers' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.
Kentucky Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Kentucky is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
- Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 56th-biggest change.
- The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.