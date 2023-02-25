The Kentucky Wildcats (19-9, 10-5 SEC) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Auburn Tigers (19-9, 9-6 SEC) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25, 2023 at Rupp Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kentucky vs. Auburn matchup in this article.

Kentucky vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

Kentucky vs. Auburn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kentucky Moneyline Auburn Moneyline
BetMGM Kentucky (-4.5) 142.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Kentucky (-4) 141.5 - - Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Kentucky (-3.5) 143.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Kentucky vs. Auburn Betting Trends

  • Kentucky has covered 13 times in 28 chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Wildcats' 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
  • Auburn is 13-15-0 ATS this season.
  • So far this season, 16 out of the Tigers' 28 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Kentucky Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +5000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), Kentucky is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is the same according to the computer rankings.
  • Bookmakers have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds down from +900 at the start of the season to +5000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 56th-biggest change.
  • The implied probability of Kentucky winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.