The Memphis Grizzlies' (35-23) injury report has just one player listed as they ready for their Saturday, February 25 game against the Denver Nuggets (42-18) at FedExForum. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET.

The Grizzlies dropped their most recent game 110-105 against the 76ers on Thursday. In the loss, Desmond Bane led the Grizzlies with 25 points.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Steven Adams C Out Knee 8.6 11.6 2.3

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Aaron Gordon: Questionable (Rib), Zeke Nnaji: Questionable (Shoulder)

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV: BSSE and ALT2

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Grizzlies Season Insights

The Grizzlies put up only 3.2 more points per game (115.9) than the Nuggets give up (112.7).

Memphis is 30-5 when scoring more than 112.7 points.

The Grizzlies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 110.3 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.6 points fewer than the 115.9 they've scored this season.

Memphis connects on 11.2 three-pointers per game (21st in the league) while shooting 34.3% from deep (24th in the NBA). It is making 1.8 fewer threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 13 per game while shooting 35.7%.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA with 110.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and first in the league defensively with 107.3 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Grizzlies -2 233.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.