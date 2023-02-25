Eastern Kentucky vs. Liberty Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:46 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (20-7) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12) facing off at Liberty Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.
The Colonels' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 95-62 victory against Queens (NC).
Eastern Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia
Eastern Kentucky vs. Liberty Score Prediction
- Prediction: Liberty 74, Eastern Kentucky 63
Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- On February 11, the Colonels registered their best win of the season, a 64-58 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in our computer rankings.
- Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).
Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on February 16
- 87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on January 2
- 79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on January 23
- 95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 253) on November 11
- 80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 259) on January 5
Eastern Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Colonels put up 76.9 points per game (24th in college basketball) while allowing 68.7 per contest (289th in college basketball). They have a +238 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.2 points per game.
- In conference play, Eastern Kentucky is putting up fewer points (74.4 per game) than it is overall (76.9) in 2022-23.
- The Colonels are scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (71.3).
- At home Eastern Kentucky is conceding 64.1 points per game, 10.5 fewer points than it is away (74.6).
- The Colonels are scoring 73.3 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 3.6 fewer points than their average for the season (76.9).
