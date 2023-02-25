Saturday's game features the Liberty Lady Flames (20-7) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-12) facing off at Liberty Arena in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 74-63 victory for heavily favored Liberty according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on February 25.

The Colonels' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 95-62 victory against Queens (NC).

Eastern Kentucky vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Eastern Kentucky vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Liberty 74, Eastern Kentucky 63

Eastern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On February 11, the Colonels registered their best win of the season, a 64-58 victory over the Jacksonville State Gamecocks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 182) in our computer rankings.

Eastern Kentucky has tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (13).

Eastern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

76-63 at home over North Alabama (No. 212) on February 16

87-72 at home over Kennesaw State (No. 223) on January 2

79-70 at home over Jacksonville (No. 225) on January 23

95-63 at home over Appalachian State (No. 253) on November 11

80-69 at home over Stetson (No. 259) on January 5

