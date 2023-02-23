Thursday's contest at SIU Arena has the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-16) matching up with the Indiana State Sycamores (10-15) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Southern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Salukis dropped their last outing 83-69 against Murray State on Sunday.

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Illinois 71, Indiana State 66

Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis

Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.

Southern Illinois has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.

Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins

87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 26

60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on December 31

86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on December 29

77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 293) on February 4

100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on December 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

Southern Illinois Performance Insights