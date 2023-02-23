Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest at SIU Arena has the Southern Illinois Salukis (9-16) matching up with the Indiana State Sycamores (10-15) at 7:00 PM (on February 23). Our computer prediction projects a 71-66 win for Southern Illinois, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
The Salukis dropped their last outing 83-69 against Murray State on Sunday.
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: SIU Arena in Carbondale, Illinois
Southern Illinois vs. Indiana State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Southern Illinois 71, Indiana State 66
Southern Illinois Schedule Analysis
- Against the Murray State Racers on January 20, the Salukis captured their best win of the season, an 81-73 road victory.
- Southern Illinois has seven losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
Southern Illinois 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-81 on the road over Lehigh (No. 207) on November 26
- 60-58 on the road over Indiana State (No. 233) on December 31
- 86-77 on the road over Evansville (No. 257) on December 29
- 77-47 at home over Valparaiso (No. 293) on February 4
- 100-72 at home over Tennessee State (No. 301) on December 7
Southern Illinois Performance Insights
- The Salukis' -73 scoring differential (being outscored by 2.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 72.1 points per game (60th in college basketball) while allowing 75 per outing (352nd in college basketball).
- In conference matchups, Southern Illinois scores fewer points per game (70.1) than its season average (72.1).
- The Salukis are scoring 75.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are averaging 68.5 points per contest.
- At home, Southern Illinois is surrendering 0.7 fewer points per game (74.8) than away from home (75.5).
- In their last 10 games, the Salukis have been scoring 71.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 72.1 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
