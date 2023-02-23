The Louisville Cardinals (20-9) face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

  • The Hurricanes score an average of 71.3 points per game, seven more points than the 64.3 the Cardinals give up.
  • Miami (FL) is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.
  • When it scores more than 64.3 points, Miami (FL) is 12-5.
  • The Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (73.6) than the Hurricanes give up (62.9).
  • When Louisville scores more than 62.9 points, it is 18-4.
  • Louisville is 17-5 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.
  • This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Hurricanes concede.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/12/2023 Clemson W 81-69 KFC Yum! Center
2/16/2023 @ Notre Dame L 78-76 Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Boston College W 62-52 Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) - KFC Yum! Center
2/26/2023 Notre Dame - KFC Yum! Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.