The Louisville Cardinals (20-9) face the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) on Thursday at 6:00 PM ET in ACC action.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes score an average of 71.3 points per game, seven more points than the 64.3 the Cardinals give up.

Miami (FL) is 16-4 when allowing fewer than 73.6 points.

When it scores more than 64.3 points, Miami (FL) is 12-5.

The Cardinals score 10.7 more points per game (73.6) than the Hurricanes give up (62.9).

When Louisville scores more than 62.9 points, it is 18-4.

Louisville is 17-5 when it allows fewer than 71.3 points.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.8% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Hurricanes concede.

