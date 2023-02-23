Thursday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (20-9) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Louisville squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Cardinals won on Sunday 62-52 against Boston College.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Louisville 71, Miami (FL) 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

The Cardinals notched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 71-63.

The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.

Louisville has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 15

62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 5

79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29

86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29

81-67 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on December 21

Louisville Performance Insights