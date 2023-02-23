Thursday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (20-9) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (17-10) at KFC Yum! Center has a projected final score of 71-65 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Louisville squad coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 23.

Last time out, the Cardinals won on Sunday 62-52 against Boston College.

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

  • When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Louisville 71, Miami (FL) 65

Louisville Schedule Analysis

  • The Cardinals notched their signature win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Texas Longhorns, who rank No. 17 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 71-63.
  • The Cardinals have seven Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the eighth-most in the country. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 30th-most.
  • Louisville has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 20th-most in the country.

Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 15
  • 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 5
  • 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29
  • 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29
  • 81-67 on the road over DePaul (No. 64) on December 21

Louisville Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals are outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game with a +269 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (49th in college basketball) and allow 64.3 per contest (176th in college basketball).
  • Louisville's offense has been less effective in ACC action this season, putting up 70.2 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 73.6 PPG.
  • At home, the Cardinals are putting up 7.7 more points per game (78.8) than they are away from home (71.1).
  • Louisville cedes 62.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 64.9 when playing on the road.
  • In their last 10 games, the Cardinals have been putting up 68.6 points per contest, an average that's slightly lower than the 73.6 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

