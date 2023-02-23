Two struggling teams square off when the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to a six-game losing run versus the Wildcats, who have lost five in a row.

Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats score 5.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Aggies give up to opponents (62.1).
  • Kentucky has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 54 points.
  • Kentucky is 10-9 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
  • The Aggies average 14.5 fewer points per game (54) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).
  • Texas A&M is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
  • Texas A&M has a 5-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
  • The Aggies shoot 27.6% from the field, 19.5% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
  • The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, seven% lower than the Aggies concede.

Kentucky Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/13/2023 @ Ole Miss L 74-52 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
2/16/2023 Georgia L 50-40 Memorial Coliseum
2/19/2023 @ Vanderbilt L 79-57 Memorial Gymnasium
2/23/2023 @ Texas A&M - Reed Arena
2/26/2023 Tennessee - Memorial Coliseum

