How to Watch the Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 23
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two struggling teams square off when the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) host the Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Aggies will aim to a six-game losing run versus the Wildcats, who have lost five in a row.
Kentucky Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas
- TV: SECN
Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats score 5.5 more points per game (67.6) than the Aggies give up to opponents (62.1).
- Kentucky has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 54 points.
- Kentucky is 10-9 when it scores more than 62.1 points.
- The Aggies average 14.5 fewer points per game (54) than the Wildcats allow (68.5).
- Texas A&M is 3-1 when scoring more than 68.5 points.
- Texas A&M has a 5-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 67.6 points.
- The Aggies shoot 27.6% from the field, 19.5% lower than the Wildcats allow defensively.
- The Wildcats shoot 36.7% from the field, seven% lower than the Aggies concede.
Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/13/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|L 74-52
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|2/16/2023
|Georgia
|L 50-40
|Memorial Coliseum
|2/19/2023
|@ Vanderbilt
|L 79-57
|Memorial Gymnasium
|2/23/2023
|@ Texas A&M
|-
|Reed Arena
|2/26/2023
|Tennessee
|-
|Memorial Coliseum
