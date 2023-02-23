Thursday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-18) and Kentucky Wildcats (10-16) squaring off at Reed Arena has a projected final score of 64-62 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas A&M, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Wildcats are coming off of a 79-57 loss to Vanderbilt in their most recent game on Sunday.

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Kentucky vs. Texas A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 64, Kentucky 63

Kentucky Schedule Analysis

On January 29, the Wildcats picked up their best win of the season, a 77-54 victory over the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 62), according to our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Kentucky has tied for the 25th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (five).

Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15

80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 142) on December 7

79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 217) on November 13

70-44 over Dayton (No. 251) on November 23

95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 284) on December 21

Kentucky Performance Insights