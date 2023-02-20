El Ellis is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Duke Blue Devils (19-8, 10-6 ACC) match up with the Louisville Cardinals (4-23, 2-14 ACC) at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on ESPN.

How to Watch Louisville vs. Duke

Game Day: Monday, February 20

Monday, February 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Cameron Indoor Stadium

Cameron Indoor Stadium Location: Durham, North Carolina

Durham, North Carolina TV: ESPN | Watch live on FuboTV

Louisville's Last Game

In its most recent game, Louisville topped the Clemson on Saturday, 83-73. Ellis scored a team-high 28 points (and added one assist and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM El Ellis 28 5 1 0 0 3 JJ Traynor 16 9 1 0 4 2 Mike James 13 4 0 0 0 0

Louisville Players to Watch

Jae'Lyn Withers leads the Cardinals in rebounding (5.3 per game), and averages 9.6 points and 0.7 assists. He also puts up 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Cardinals get 9.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Mike James.

JJ Traynor is posting 6.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 45.9% of his shots from the field.

Sydney Curry gives the Cardinals 5.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists per game. He also delivers 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)