How to Watch the Louisville vs. Boston College Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.
Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: ACCN
Louisville vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison
- The Cardinals put up an average of 74 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 66.8 the Eagles allow.
- When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.
- Louisville is 16-4 when it scores more than 66.8 points.
- The Eagles put up just 1.5 more points per game (66.2) than the Cardinals give up (64.7).
- Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.
- Boston College is 13-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.
- The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.7%).
Louisville Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/9/2023
|@ Virginia
|W 63-53
|John Paul Jones Arena
|2/12/2023
|Clemson
|W 81-69
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/16/2023
|@ Notre Dame
|L 78-76
|Purcell Pavilion
|2/19/2023
|@ Boston College
|-
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|2/23/2023
|Miami (FL)
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|2/26/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
