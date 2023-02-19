The Boston College Eagles (14-15) will look to snap a five-game losing streak when hosting the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at Silvio O. Conte Forum. This game is at 12:00 PM ET.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ACCN

ACCN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Louisville vs. Boston College Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals put up an average of 74 points per game, 7.2 more points than the 66.8 the Eagles allow.

When Louisville allows fewer than 66.2 points, it is 10-3.

Louisville is 16-4 when it scores more than 66.8 points.

The Eagles put up just 1.5 more points per game (66.2) than the Cardinals give up (64.7).

Boston College is 12-4 when scoring more than 64.7 points.

Boston College is 13-9 when it gives up fewer than 74 points.

The Eagles are making 36.1% of their shots from the field, 3.6% lower than the Cardinals concede to opponents (39.7%).

Louisville Schedule