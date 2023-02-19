Louisville vs. Boston College Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Sunday's game between the Louisville Cardinals (19-9) and Boston College Eagles (14-15) going head to head at Silvio O. Conte Forum has a projected final score of 72-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Louisville, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Cardinals head into this contest on the heels of a 78-76 loss to Notre Dame on Thursday.
Louisville vs. Boston College Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts
Louisville vs. Boston College Score Prediction
- Prediction: Louisville 72, Boston College 63
Louisville Schedule Analysis
- When the Cardinals beat the Texas Longhorns (No. 17 in the AP's Top 25) on November 20 by a score of 71-63, it was their best win of the year thus far.
- The Cardinals have six Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 12th-most in Division I. But they also have eight Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 24th-most.
- Louisville has five wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 18th-most in the country.
- The Eagles have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).
Louisville 2022-23 Best Wins
- 82-75 on the road over Florida State (No. 24/AP Poll)) on January 15
- 62-55 at home over North Carolina (No. 19/AP Poll)) on February 5
- 86-77 at home over Syracuse (No. 58) on December 29
- 79-67 on the road over Syracuse (No. 58) on January 29
- 63-53 on the road over Virginia (No. 63) on February 9
Louisville Performance Insights
- The Cardinals outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game (posting 74 points per game, 43rd in college basketball, and allowing 64.7 per outing, 191st in college basketball) and have a +259 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Louisville is scoring fewer points (70.7 per game) than it is overall (74) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Cardinals are averaging seven more points per game at home (78.8) than on the road (71.8).
- Louisville is allowing fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (65.9).
- Over their last 10 games, the Cardinals are scoring 70.3 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points than their season average (74).
