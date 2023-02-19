Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 19
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 7:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Kentucky Wildcats (10-15) and Vanderbilt Commodores (11-16) matching up at Memorial Gymnasium has a projected final score of 70-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Kentucky, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on February 19.
The Wildcats dropped their last outing 50-40 against Georgia on Thursday.
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Gymnasium in Nashville, Tennessee
Kentucky vs. Vanderbilt Score Prediction
- Prediction: Kentucky 69, Vanderbilt 68
Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats' signature victory of the season came against the Missouri Tigers, a top 100 team (No. 67), according to our computer rankings. The Wildcats secured the 77-54 home win on January 29.
- The Wildcats have nine losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- Kentucky has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (three), but it also has tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 2 defeats (four).
Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 81-75 on the road over Florida (No. 109) on January 15
- 80-74 on the road over Minnesota (No. 135) on December 7
- 79-53 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 218) on November 13
- 70-44 over Dayton (No. 251) on November 23
- 95-86 at home over Ohio (No. 286) on December 21
Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Wildcats score 68.0 points per game (133rd in college basketball) and concede 68.1 (274th in college basketball) for a -3 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Kentucky is scoring fewer points (63.3 per game) than it is overall (68.0) in 2022-23.
- At home, the Wildcats average 66.7 points per game. On the road, they score 69.9.
- In 2022-23 Kentucky is allowing 9.2 fewer points per game at home (65.8) than away (75.0).
- While the Wildcats are posting 68.0 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their last 10 games, tallying 64.2 points per contest.
