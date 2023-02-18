The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 OVC) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (17-11, 9-6 OVC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin matchup.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

UT Martin is 10-13-1 ATS this year.

The Skyhawks have an ATS record of 4-5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.

Tennessee Tech has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.

In the Golden Eagles' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.