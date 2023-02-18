The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (13-15, 9-6 OVC) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the UT Martin Skyhawks (17-11, 9-6 OVC) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin matchup.

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tennessee Tech Moneyline UT Martin Moneyline
BetMGM Tennessee Tech (-1.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Tennessee Tech (-1.5) 148.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with DraftKings
Tipico Tennessee Tech (-1.5) 149.5 - - Bet on this game with Tipico

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Betting Trends

  • UT Martin is 10-13-1 ATS this year.
  • The Skyhawks have an ATS record of 4-5-1 when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs this year.
  • Tennessee Tech has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 12 times.
  • In the Golden Eagles' 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 15 times.

