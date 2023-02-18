Saturday's contest between the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-11) and the Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (11-16) at Hilliard Gates Sports Center has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Northern Kentucky taking home the win. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on February 18.

The Norse head into this matchup on the heels of a 57-56 loss to Cleveland State on Thursday.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Hilliard Gates Sports Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Northern Kentucky 68, Purdue Fort Wayne 63

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

  • The Norse's best win this season came in a 73-69 victory on January 22 against the Cleveland State Vikings, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 60) in our computer rankings.
  • The Mastodons have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (seven).
  • Northern Kentucky has tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 182) on November 20
  • 79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 184) on February 6
  • 101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 194) on November 10
  • 72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 207) on December 21
  • 79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 214) on December 8

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights

  • The Norse are outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 69.1 points per game (107th in college basketball) and allow 65.0 per outing (199th in college basketball).
  • In 2022-23, Northern Kentucky has put up 65.9 points per game in Horizon play, and 69.1 overall.
  • The Norse are scoring more points at home (72.4 per game) than away (65.2).
  • Northern Kentucky is giving up fewer points at home (64.6 per game) than away (65.4).
  • The Norse have played worse offensively over their last 10 games, posting 67.3 points per contest, 1.8 fewer points their than season average of 69.1.

