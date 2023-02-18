The Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5) visit the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3), who have won three straight, on Saturday, February 18 at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT.

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT

NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-165) Blues (+140) 6

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been an underdog in 34 games this season, and won 15 (44.1%).

St. Louis has a record of 10-12, a 45.5% win rate, when it's been set as an underdog of +140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline for this outing implies a 41.7% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played 39 games this season with over 6 goals.

Blues vs. Avalanche Rankings

Avalanche Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 159 (23rd) Goals 169 (19th) 146 (7th) Goals Allowed 193 (25th) 40 (12th) Power Play Goals 35 (19th) 38 (21st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (9th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Five of St. Louis' last 10 outings have gone over the total.

The Blues and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.3 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 more than the 6 over/under in this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Blues and their opponents are scoring 0.5 more goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.5 goals.

The Blues have scored 169 goals this season (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in the NHL.

The Blues have given up 3.6 goals per game, 193 total, which ranks 25th among league teams.

They have a -24 goal differential, which ranks 24th in the league.

