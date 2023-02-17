The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (15-12, 7-9 Horizon) will try to break a three-game losing streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (16-11, 11-5 Horizon) on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne matchup in this article.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Game Info

When: Friday, February 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Kentucky vs. Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Trends

Northern Kentucky has compiled an 8-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Norse's 25 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 10 times.

Purdue Fort Wayne has put together a 9-16-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of 10 Mastodons games this year have hit the over.

