Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's game that pits the Charlotte 49ers (11-12) versus the Western Kentucky Lady Toppers (13-10) at E. A. Diddle Arena has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Charlotte, who is a slight favorite in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on February 16.
Their last time out, the Lady Toppers lost 94-81 to Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
Western Kentucky vs. Charlotte Score Prediction
- Prediction: Charlotte 68, Western Kentucky 63
Western Kentucky Schedule Analysis
- When the Lady Toppers took down the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters, who are ranked No. 120 in our computer rankings, on January 19 by a score of 66-55, it was their signature victory of the year so far.
- Western Kentucky has six losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- The Lady Toppers have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (six).
Western Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins
- 48-25 at home over Little Rock (No. 153) on December 11
- 79-74 on the road over Rice (No. 163) on December 29
- 75-71 at home over UAB (No. 193) on January 11
- 77-75 on the road over UTEP (No. 199) on February 4
- 75-71 on the road over Florida International (No. 216) on January 14
Western Kentucky Performance Insights
- The Lady Toppers have a +20 scoring differential, putting up 69.4 points per game (104th in college basketball) and giving up 68.5 (284th in college basketball).
- With 73.4 points per game in C-USA tilts, Western Kentucky is scoring 4 more points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (69.4 PPG).
- The Lady Toppers are scoring 70.2 points per game in home games. In road games, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.
- Western Kentucky is surrendering 64.9 points per game this year in home games, which is 6.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (71.3).
- The Lady Toppers have been putting up 72.1 points per contest in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 69.4 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
