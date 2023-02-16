UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest between the UT Martin Skyhawks (10-15) and SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (8-17) going head to head at Skyhawk Arena has a projected final score of 68-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UT Martin, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on February 16.
The Skyhawks lost their last game 53-49 against Little Rock on Saturday.
UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Skyhawk Arena in Martin, Tennessee
UT Martin vs. SIU-Edwardsville Score Prediction
- Prediction: UT Martin 68, SIU-Edwardsville 60
UT Martin Schedule Analysis
- Against the South Dakota Coyotes, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Skyhawks picked up their best win of the season on December 14, a 67-61 road victory.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Skyhawks are 0-7 (.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.
UT Martin 2022-23 Best Wins
- 66-54 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 73) on December 4
- 73-54 at home over Arkansas State (No. 226) on November 14
- 83-64 on the road over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on February 2
- 80-60 on the road over Evansville (No. 301) on February 6
- 81-51 over Purdue Fort Wayne (No. 314) on November 23
UT Martin Performance Insights
- The Skyhawks score 62.8 points per game (226th in college basketball) and allow 63.6 (156th in college basketball) for a -20 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, UT Martin is averaging 61.9 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (62.8 points per game) is 0.9 PPG higher.
- The Skyhawks are putting up 64.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they are averaging 61.5 points per contest.
- At home, UT Martin is surrendering 0.8 fewer points per game (63.1) than when playing on the road (63.9).
- On offense, the Skyhawks have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 65.2 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 62.8 they've put up over the course of this year.
