Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 16
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-4) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14) at Show Me Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-61 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.
The Redhawks head into this matchup following a 69-55 victory against Morehead State on Saturday.
Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri
Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Southeast Missouri State 61
Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis
- The Redhawks beat the UT Martin Skyhawks in a 56-54 win on January 19. It was their best victory of the season.
Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7
- 77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26
- 90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on February 9
- 56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20
- 87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14
Southeast Missouri State Performance Insights
- The Redhawks' -106 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 60.7 points per game (266th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (198th in college basketball).
- Southeast Missouri State is scoring 64.1 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 3.4 more points per game than its overall average (60.7).
- In home games, the Redhawks are averaging 4.3 more points per game (63.3) than they are on the road (59).
- Southeast Missouri State is ceding 57.2 points per game this season at home, which is 15.4 fewer points than it is allowing in road games (72.6).
- The Redhawks' offense has been much improved over their last 10 games, scoring 68 points per contest compared to the 60.7 they've averaged this season.
