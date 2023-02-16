Thursday's contest that pits the Eastern Illinois Panthers (20-4) versus the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (11-14) at Show Me Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-61 in favor of Eastern Illinois, who is a big favorite according to our model. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Redhawks head into this matchup following a 69-55 victory against Morehead State on Saturday.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau, Missouri

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Eastern Illinois 72, Southeast Missouri State 61

Southeast Missouri State Schedule Analysis

The Redhawks beat the UT Martin Skyhawks in a 56-54 win on January 19. It was their best victory of the season.

Southeast Missouri State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-55 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on December 7

77-59 at home over Tennessee State (No. 271) on January 26

90-86 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on February 9

56-55 at home over UIC (No. 338) on December 20

87-77 on the road over Morehead State (No. 350) on January 14

