Thursday's game that pits the Cleveland State Vikings (24-3) versus the Northern Kentucky Norse (15-10) at Wolstein Center should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-61 in favor of Cleveland State, who is heavily favored by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 16.

In their most recent game on Sunday, the Norse claimed an 81-71 victory against Milwaukee.

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 74, Northern Kentucky 61

Northern Kentucky Schedule Analysis

The Norse's best victory of the season came against the Cleveland State Vikings, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to our computer rankings. The Norse registered the 73-69 home win on January 22.

The Vikings have tied for the 85th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country according to the RPI (four).

Northern Kentucky has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (14).

Northern Kentucky 2022-23 Best Wins

79-69 at home over IUPUI (No. 174) on February 6

101-95 at home over Lipscomb (No. 189) on November 10

75-53 at home over Tennessee Tech (No. 195) on November 20

72-52 at home over Cincinnati (No. 200) on December 21

79-69 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 218) on December 8

Northern Kentucky Performance Insights