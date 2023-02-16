Thursday's contest between the Tennessee State Lady Tigers (9-15) and Morehead State Eagles (9-16) squaring off at Ellis T. Johnson Arena has a projected final score of 70-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Tennessee State, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 6:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Eagles are coming off of a 69-55 loss to Southeast Missouri State in their most recent game on Saturday.

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Morehead State vs. Tennessee State Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee State 70, Morehead State 59

Morehead State Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' best win this season came in a 70-68 victory over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on February 2.

Morehead State has seven losses against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the country.

Morehead State 2022-23 Best Wins

64-60 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 252) on January 28

81-58 on the road over Tennessee State (No. 271) on December 29

59-54 at home over Presbyterian (No. 312) on November 26

63-59 at home over Bellarmine (No. 340) on December 4

Morehead State Performance Insights