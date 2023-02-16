The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

The Cardinals score 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.5).

When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.

Louisville is 19-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.

The Fighting Irish average 12.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Cardinals give up (64.2).

Notre Dame has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.

Notre Dame is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.

The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.

The Cardinals' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 10.0 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

Louisville Schedule