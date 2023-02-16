The Louisville Cardinals (19-8) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (20-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Purcell Pavilion. The game airs on ESPN.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Louisville vs. Notre Dame Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals score 15.4 more points per game (73.9) than the Fighting Irish give up (58.5).
  • When Louisville gives up fewer than 76.5 points, it is 18-5.
  • Louisville is 19-3 when it scores more than 58.5 points.
  • The Fighting Irish average 12.3 more points per game (76.5) than the Cardinals give up (64.2).
  • Notre Dame has an 18-2 record when putting up more than 64.2 points.
  • Notre Dame is 19-3 when it allows fewer than 73.9 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46.4% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals' 45.7 shooting percentage from the field is 10.0 higher than the Fighting Irish have given up.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/5/2023 North Carolina W 62-55 KFC Yum! Center
2/9/2023 @ Virginia W 63-53 John Paul Jones Arena
2/12/2023 Clemson W 81-69 KFC Yum! Center
2/16/2023 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion
2/19/2023 @ Boston College - Silvio O. Conte Forum
2/23/2023 Miami (FL) - KFC Yum! Center

